Go
Toast

Carnegie Diner & Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

205 w 57th st • $

Avg 4.2 (137 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

205 w 57th st

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Magnolia Bakery

No reviews yet

Our newest location offers the same freshly baked desserts you love in convenient to go assortments. Place an order for cupcakes, banana pudding and more to pick up from the shop located near Central Park or get delivery in and around Midtown West. !

Rosa Mexicano

No reviews yet

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

No reviews yet

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston