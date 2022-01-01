Carnegie restaurants you'll love

Go
Carnegie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carnegie

Carnegie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Carnegie restaurants

Carnegie Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Carnegie Coffee Company

132 E Main St, Carnegie

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.40
Café Latte
Ashley's Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
More about Carnegie Coffee Company
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

108 E Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Classic Italian Hoagie$9.49
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
More about Slice on Broadway
Insurrection Aleworks image

 

Insurrection Aleworks

1635 E Railroad St, Heidelberg

Avg 4.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.95
5 Wings$7.95
Cuban$14.95
More about Insurrection Aleworks
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bob's Original Mixed Grill$10.50
Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast
Diner Omelet$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Bob's Bountiful Breakfast$9.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast
More about Bob's Diner
Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering image

 

Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering

1709 E. Railroad St, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Happy Hippie$11.79
Fresh greens & romaine, grilled zucchini, charred carrots, roasted peppers, tomato, pickled red onion & feta
Brick N' Mortar$12.38
½ lb all beef patty, melty brick cheese, truck pickles, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, chipotle ketchup & roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
Hen 15$12.97
Crispy or grilled chicken, brick cheese, bacon, tomatoes, greens, roasted garlic aioli, pickled onions, brioche bun.
More about Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Riley's Pour House

215 E. Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (1517 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
We Are Reuben$12.75
Traditional Wings
Traditional Irish Fish & Chips$13.95
More about Riley's Pour House
Restaurant banner

 

Dagny's Eatery

114 East Main, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dagny's Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carnegie

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Carnegie to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston