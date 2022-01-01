Carnegie restaurants you'll love
More about Carnegie Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E Main St, Carnegie
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.40
|Café Latte
|Ashley's Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.00
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
108 E Main Street, Carnegie
|Popular items
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|Classic Italian Hoagie
|$9.49
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
More about Insurrection Aleworks
Insurrection Aleworks
1635 E Railroad St, Heidelberg
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
|5 Wings
|$7.95
|Cuban
|$14.95
More about Bob's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie
|Popular items
|Bob's Original Mixed Grill
|$10.50
Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast
|Diner Omelet
|$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
|Bob's Bountiful Breakfast
|$9.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast
More about Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering
1709 E. Railroad St, Carnegie
|Popular items
|Happy Hippie
|$11.79
Fresh greens & romaine, grilled zucchini, charred carrots, roasted peppers, tomato, pickled red onion & feta
|Brick N' Mortar
|$12.38
½ lb all beef patty, melty brick cheese, truck pickles, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, chipotle ketchup & roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Hen 15
|$12.97
Crispy or grilled chicken, brick cheese, bacon, tomatoes, greens, roasted garlic aioli, pickled onions, brioche bun.
More about Riley's Pour House
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main Street, Carnegie
|Popular items
|We Are Reuben
|$12.75
|Traditional Wings
|Traditional Irish Fish & Chips
|$13.95
More about Dagny's Eatery
Dagny's Eatery
114 East Main, Carnegie