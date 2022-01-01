Carnegie breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Carnegie
More about Carnegie Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E Main St, Carnegie
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.40
|Café Latte
|Ashley's Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.00
More about Bob's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie
|Popular items
|Bob's Original Mixed Grill
|$10.50
Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast
|Diner Omelet
|$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
|Bob's Bountiful Breakfast
|$9.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast
More about Dagny's Eatery
Dagny's Eatery
114 East Main, Carnegie