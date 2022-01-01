Carnegie breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Carnegie

Carnegie Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Carnegie Coffee Company

132 E Main St, Carnegie

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.40
Café Latte
Ashley's Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
More about Carnegie Coffee Company
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bob's Original Mixed Grill$10.50
Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast
Diner Omelet$9.50
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Bob's Bountiful Breakfast$9.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast
More about Bob's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Dagny's Eatery

114 East Main, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dagny's Eatery

