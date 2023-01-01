Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Carnegie

Go
Carnegie restaurants
Toast

Carnegie restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway - Carnegie

108 E Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Pizza
Featured on the Travel Channel
White Pizza topped with Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, and Sliced Red Onions. The classic Hoagie you love is now a pizza.
More about Slice on Broadway - Carnegie
Banner pic

 

Presutti's

415 Noblestown Rd, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Medium 14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Small 12" Cheese Pizza$9.99
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Prepared with our fresh homemade dough & homemade sauce topped with a mozzarella & provolone cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
More about Presutti's

Browse other tasty dishes in Carnegie

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Chicken Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Fried Pickles

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Carnegie to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston