Fish sandwiches in Carnegie

Carnegie restaurants
Carnegie restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bob's Big Fish Sandwich$12.00
Hand breaded, freshly fried and served on a fish bun
More about Bob's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Riley's Pour House

215 E. Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (1517 reviews)
Takeout
The Whaler Fish Sandwich$15.95
More about Riley's Pour House

