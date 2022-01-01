Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Carnegie
/
Carnegie
/
Fish Sandwiches
Carnegie restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie
Avg 4.4
(1272 reviews)
Bob's Big Fish Sandwich
$12.00
Hand breaded, freshly fried and served on a fish bun
More about Bob's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main Street, Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(1517 reviews)
The Whaler Fish Sandwich
$15.95
More about Riley's Pour House
