Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Carnegie
/
Carnegie
/
Patty Melts
Carnegie restaurants that serve patty melts
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie
Avg 4.4
(1272 reviews)
Patty Melt
$8.50
Burger with swiss cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye
More about Bob's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main Street, Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(1517 reviews)
Patty Melt
$13.95
More about Riley's Pour House
Browse other tasty dishes in Carnegie
Country Fried Steaks
Avocado Toast
Honey Chicken
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Chili
Hot Chocolate
More near Carnegie to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Canonsburg
Avg 3
(10 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(7 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston