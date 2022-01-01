Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Carnegie

Go
Carnegie restaurants
Toast

Carnegie restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$8.50
Burger with swiss cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye
More about Bob's Diner
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Riley's Pour House

215 E. Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (1517 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.95
More about Riley's Pour House

Browse other tasty dishes in Carnegie

Country Fried Steaks

Avocado Toast

Honey Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Chili

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Carnegie to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston