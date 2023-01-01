Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Carnegie
/
Carnegie
/
Quesadillas
Carnegie restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob's Diner - Carnegie
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie
Avg 4.4
(1272 reviews)
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
More about Bob's Diner - Carnegie
Rover's Bar and Grille
1201 Washington Ave, Carnegie
No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.99
More about Rover's Bar and Grille
