Quesadillas in Carnegie

Carnegie restaurants
Carnegie restaurants that serve quesadillas

Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner - Carnegie

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
More about Bob's Diner - Carnegie
Rover's (Elly's) image

 

Rover's Bar and Grille

1201 Washington Ave, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
More about Rover's Bar and Grille

