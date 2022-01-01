Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Carnegie

Go
Carnegie restaurants
Toast

Carnegie restaurants that serve tuna salad

Insurrection Aleworks image

 

Insurrection Aleworks

1635 E Railroad St, Heidelberg

Avg 4.5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.95
More about Insurrection Aleworks
Bob's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob's Diner

211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie

Avg 4.4 (1272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
More about Bob's Diner

