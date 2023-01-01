Carnelian Bay restaurants you'll love
Carnelian Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Carnelian Bay restaurants
More about CB's Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CB's Bistro
5075 N Lake Blvd, Carnelian Bay
|Popular items
|Dough Knots
|$9.25
deep fried pizza scraps tossed in butter, parmesan and garlic
|Wings
|$13.00
(6) Wings come to an order and you have a choice of fire sauce (buffalo), plain or our house sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
|The Classic Burger
|$11.95
1/3 lb or 1/4 lb house formed patty served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle on an onion bun
**1/4 lb only avail for beef patty** additional charges may be added**
More about Old Post Office Cafe
Old Post Office Cafe
5245 N Lake Blvd, Carnelian Bay
|Popular items
|Postmaster Special
|$19.99
|Bacon
|$0.00
|2 Egg Omelete
|$9.99