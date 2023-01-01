Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carnelian Bay restaurants you'll love

Carnelian Bay restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carnelian Bay

Carnelian Bay's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Carnelian Bay restaurants

CB's Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CB's Bistro

5075 N Lake Blvd, Carnelian Bay

Avg 3.8 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dough Knots$9.25
deep fried pizza scraps tossed in butter, parmesan and garlic
Wings$13.00
(6) Wings come to an order and you have a choice of fire sauce (buffalo), plain or our house sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots and celery
The Classic Burger$11.95
1/3 lb or 1/4 lb house formed patty served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle on an onion bun
**1/4 lb only avail for beef patty** additional charges may be added**
More about CB's Bistro
Old Post Office Cafe image

 

Old Post Office Cafe

5245 N Lake Blvd, Carnelian Bay

Avg 4.2 (1186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Postmaster Special$19.99
Bacon$0.00
2 Egg Omelete$9.99
More about Old Post Office Cafe
