Go
Toast

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1050 Bicentennial Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (1233 reviews)

Popular Items

Espinaca Con Queso$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Chingalingas$10.99
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of Shredded Meat or Grilled Veggies. Served with our homemade Guacamole dressing
Killer BBQ Pork$12.99
Wicked good Pulled Pork, our famous Whiskey BBQ sauce, and Pepper Jack cheese
Favorite Tacos$14.99
Three hard or soft tacos filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Maple Candied Pecans.
Taco Salad$14.99
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!
Favorite Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, or BBQ Pork, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Shorty's Favorite Quesadilla$12.99
Choice of Fajita Chicken or Beef, with grilled onions, peppers, green chilies and Cheddar/Jack Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1050 Bicentennial Drive

Manchester NH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Carreta Hooksett Manchester

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Second Brook Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Kahunas - Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen on River Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston