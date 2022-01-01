Go
Toast

Carney's Pub and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

3410 S College Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3410 S College Ave

Bryan TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amico Nave Ristorante

No reviews yet

Amico Nave is an Italian restaurant located in the heart of Bryan, TX. Mixing traditional Italian fare with modern and exciting dishes they have created a one of a kind menu. The upscale bar boasts expertly crafted cocktails in a cozy and inviting environment. Amico Nave is the perfect place to gateher for any occassion.

BCS Axe House

No reviews yet

Get in on the AXE-CITEMENT!

The Cowboy Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0184

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston