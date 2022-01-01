Go
Carnitas' Snack Shack

Come in and enjoy a wide variety of indulgent food, local craft beer, and specialty cocktails!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1004 N Harbor Dr • $$

Avg 4 (954 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Box$29.00
Choice of 4 tacos with a side of carnitas nachos
Soda$4.00
Baja Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Fried or grilled cod, cilantro poblano crema, green cabbage, pico de gallo, corn tortillas
Triple Threat Sandwich$15.00
pork loin schnitzel, pulled pork, crispy bacon, pepperoncini relish, shack aioli, brioche bun.
Pro Tip: This is our signature item!
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, crispy chicken, black beans, avocado, cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
Smokey Pig Sandwich$14.00
smoked pull pork, whisky doused grilled onions, coleslaw, bbq sauce, brioche bun
Carnitas Tacos (2)$12.00
juicy carnitas, guacamole, pico, on a corn tortilla
Pro Tip: our beloved staple item!
Chicken Tenders$11.00
12 & under | all items come with a side of fries + soft drink
Single Taco$6.00
Choose of one of our delicious tacos. Chicken, Carnitas, Fish (+$1), or Steak (+$1)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast, chive aioli, three pepper marmalade, brioche bun
(grilled chicken available)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1004 N Harbor Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

