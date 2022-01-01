Go
Toast

CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market

Mexican Taqueria with influence of regular meats along with wild game and seafood and proud sister company of Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant Group and food trucks!

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips/Salsa$4.50
Nachos$10.00
3 Tacos Mix & Match$12.00
See full menu

Location

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102

Edgewater CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Konjo Ethiopian

No reviews yet

Good food cooked from the heart. We provide healthy, fast and delicious Ethiopian cuisine in a clean, friendly and convenient dining environment.
Our goal is to make raving fans of our guests, partners and communities by giving people the same love, individual care that our mothers give us.
Authentic. Healthy. Savory.

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

No reviews yet

Restaurants and Food trucks that specialize in wild game and seafood gourmet burgers, sandwiches and brats with a Mexican influence.

Slideshow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sloan's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston