Carol Stream restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Amigos Pizza & Tacos
325 s schmale rd, carol stream
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$5.99
Includes side salad : Lettuce, Tomato, and Sour Cream.
|Quesabirria Tacos
Tacos include melted cheese , cilantro and onions. Served with our homemade consomé.
|Enchiladas
|$10.50
Served with Rice & Beans
Savory Crust - Carol Stream
135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry
|$5.00
Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices
|Picadillo
|$5.50
Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices
|Adobo Chicken w/white rice
|$10.00
Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves
SANDWICHES • GRILL
JT's Corner Tap & Eatery
1022 Fountain View Drive, Carol Stream
tasty house 1
1042 Fountain View Dr, Carol Stream