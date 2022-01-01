Carol Stream restaurants you'll love

Carol Stream restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Carol Stream

Carol Stream's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Carol Stream restaurants

Amigos Pizza & Tacos image

PIZZA

Amigos Pizza & Tacos

325 s schmale rd, carol stream

Avg 4.3 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas$5.99
Includes side salad : Lettuce, Tomato, and Sour Cream.
Quesabirria Tacos
Tacos include melted cheese , cilantro and onions. Served with our homemade consomé.
Enchiladas$10.50
Served with Rice & Beans
Savory Crust - Carol Stream image

 

Savory Crust - Carol Stream

135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Curry$5.00
Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices
Picadillo$5.50
Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices
Adobo Chicken w/white rice$10.00
Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves
Savory Crust image

 

Savory Crust

135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Curry$5.50
Chicken, Coconut Milk, Peas, Onions, and Indian spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
Philly Cheesesteak$5.75
Thinly-sliced Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Pork Belly$5.75
Tender Pork Belly slow-roasted in a savory marinade of Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ginger, and Scallions. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR SRIRACHA
JT's Corner Tap & Eatery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

JT's Corner Tap & Eatery

1022 Fountain View Drive, Carol Stream

Avg 4.2 (369 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

tasty house 1

1042 Fountain View Dr, Carol Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carol Stream

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Curry

Curry Chicken

Curry

