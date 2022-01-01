Fried rice in Carol Stream

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

tasty house 1

1042 Fountain View Dr, Carol Stream

No reviews yet
Takeout
R5***House Special Fried Rice$14.95
R2***Chicken and Salted Fish Fried Rice$14.95
R4***Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Item pic

 

Savory Crust

135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Adobo Fried Rice$5.50
Small chicken adobo fried rice.
Longanisa w/Egg & Garlic Fried Rice$12.00
NEW SPECIAL! These sweet longanisa are Filipino-style sausages loaded with garlicky goodness. Served with an over-easy egg and garlic fried rice! This traditional Filipino breakfast can be enjoyed any time of the day!
Pork Adobo Fried Rice$5.50
Small pork adobo fried rice.
