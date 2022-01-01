Fried rice in Carol Stream
Carol Stream restaurants that serve fried rice
tasty house 1
1042 Fountain View Dr, Carol Stream
|R5***House Special Fried Rice
|$14.95
|R2***Chicken and Salted Fish Fried Rice
|$14.95
|R4***Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.95
Savory Crust
135 E. St. Charles Rd., Carol Stream
|Chicken Adobo Fried Rice
|$5.50
Small chicken adobo fried rice.
|Longanisa w/Egg & Garlic Fried Rice
|$12.00
NEW SPECIAL! These sweet longanisa are Filipino-style sausages loaded with garlicky goodness. Served with an over-easy egg and garlic fried rice! This traditional Filipino breakfast can be enjoyed any time of the day!
|Pork Adobo Fried Rice
|$5.50
Small pork adobo fried rice.