Carolina Ale House

Acquolina

No reviews yet

Acquolina (Italian for mouth watering) was created to provide a place where people can dine in an elegant, casual setting with excellent service and authentic Italian food. Whether you choose to dine at the bar, enjoy a meal on our waterfront patio, or gather with family and friends in our main dining room, you will always be treated like family at Acquolina.



Our mission is to indulge all your senses, and most importantly always make your mouth water.

