Carolina Beach restaurants you'll love

Carolina Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Carolina Beach restaurants

Stoked Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stoked Restaurant

313 Canal Dr, Carolina Beach

Avg 4.3 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Cheese Quesadilla$9.20
Pasta Salad$3.00
Mashed Potatoes$3.00
More about Stoked Restaurant
Nauti Dog image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Nauti Dog

5 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Battered Avocado$9.00
Corn Masa Battered Avocado Slices Served With Sriracha Ranch
BLT on Baguette$9.00
6 Strips of Bacon. Romaine Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo. Bacon Aioli. Baguette
Carolina Dog$8.00
Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Cole Slaw. Brioche Bun
More about Nauti Dog
Hoplite Irish Pub & Restaurant - Carolina Beach

720 N Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hoplite Irish Pub & Restaurant - Carolina Beach
