Carolina Beach restaurants you'll love
Carolina Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Carolina Beach restaurants
More about Stoked Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stoked Restaurant
313 Canal Dr, Carolina Beach
|Popular items
|Vegetable Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.20
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00
|Mashed Potatoes
|$3.00
More about Nauti Dog
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Nauti Dog
5 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach
|Popular items
|Battered Avocado
|$9.00
Corn Masa Battered Avocado Slices Served With Sriracha Ranch
|BLT on Baguette
|$9.00
6 Strips of Bacon. Romaine Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo. Bacon Aioli. Baguette
|Carolina Dog
|$8.00
Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Cole Slaw. Brioche Bun
More about Hoplite Irish Pub & Restaurant - Carolina Beach
Hoplite Irish Pub & Restaurant - Carolina Beach
720 N Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach