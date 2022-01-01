Go
Toast

Carolina Crab House - Sumter

Come on in and enjoy!!

1121 Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Make Your Own Combo
Low Country Boil$30.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Extra Corn (2)$2.50
Jumbo Shrimp No( Head ) 1 LB$21.95
8 Wings$10.95
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$45.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Extra Eggs (2)$2.50
Fried Shrimp Basket (10)$12.95
Any 2 Combo Basket$19.95
1/2 lb Jumbo Shrimp$10.95
See full menu

Location

1121 Broad Street

Sumter SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Restaurant at Second Mill

No reviews yet

Delicious Southern food done right! Mouth-watering steaks, the best country food in town, and courteous staff. Located on Broad Street across from the Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina.

Shoney's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sumter Cut Rate Soda Fountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston