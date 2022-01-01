Go
Carolina Crab House - Tanger

Come on in and enjoy!

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Eggs (2)$1.95
Extra Potato (2)$1.95
Low Country Boil$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Extra Corn (2)$1.95
Any 2 Combo Basket$18.95
Fried Shrimp Basket (10)$10.95
Make Your Own Combo
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Monday$26.99
1/2 LB Black Mussel
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
Snow Crab 1 LB$27.95
Location

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146

North Charleston SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
