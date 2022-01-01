Carolina Deli
WWW.CAROLINADELI.COM
Online Ordering Available
Since 1980
2 Richland Medical Park Drive
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 Richland Medical Park Drive
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
S&A Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
The Main Course
Come in and enjoy!
HENDRIX
Sustainable, locally, and ethically-sourced scratch kitchen, fun twists on classic flavors, and a laser focus on quality and technique, both in the kitchen and behind our bars. Come see what Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Beverage Director Sebastian Griffin are crafting tonight!
HENDRIX: Cuisine. Cocktails. Elevated.
No Name Deli
Come in and enjoy!