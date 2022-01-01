Go
Carolina Deli

WWW.CAROLINADELI.COM
Online Ordering Available
Since 1980

2 Richland Medical Park Drive

Avg 4.6 (325 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Choice of one meat plus egg and cheese on white, wheat, biscuit, or bagel
Medium drink$1.80
20 Oz Fountain Drink
Deli Sandwich$5.40
Choice of one meat on bread
Large Drink$2.25
32 oz fountain drink
Today's Special (Tuesday)$10.49
RSVP
Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss cheese on an Onion Roll
Croissant$9.25
Choose from One of Our Fresh Deli Meats (served with lettuce and tomato) served on a Fresh Baked Croissant
Potato Chips$1.80
Club Sandwich$8.99
Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, lettuce and tomato Served on Toasted HOMEMADE White or Wheat Bread
Big Greek$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Feta Cheese, Black Olives lettuce and tomato served on a Toasted Pita with Greek Dressing
RSVP$10.49
OUR MOST POPULAR SANDWICH!
Delicious Roast Beef, Oven Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, and Swiss Cheese
Served on an Onion Roll with our own mustard based dip
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

2 Richland Medical Park Drive

Columbia SC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
