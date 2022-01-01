Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Southern coastal fare with Michigan influences.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120
East Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rose's
Come in and enjoy!
Bagel Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Bowdie's Chophouse
High-end steakhouse with aged prime beef & classic chophouse sides, plus premium cocktails and wines.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!