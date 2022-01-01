Go
Toast

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

Southern coastal fare with Michigan influences.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120 • $$

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish Slider$8.00
Blackened Catfish, remoulade and lettuce on a slider bun.
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan-Reggiano.
Collard Greens
Slow cooked smoked turkey collard greens.
Chicken Po'Boy$15.00
Blackened or Fried, roasted corn chow chow, Duke's Mayo, iceberg lettuce, red onion & tomato on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Wild caught gulf shrimp, smoked gouda grits, and bourbon chipotle cream.
2 Cornbread
2 pieces of cornbread served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.
Comeback Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three buttermilk fried shrimp tacos tossed in Comeback Sauce, citrus sour cream, roasted corn chow chow and iceberg lettuce. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
Smoked Gouda Grits
Traditional slow cooked grits with smoked Gouda.
Blackened Salmon Caesar$19.00
Blacked Scottish Salmon, chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan-Reggiano and lemon.
Smothered Pork Tenderloin$19.00
Marinated pork tenderloin, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, & brown gravy. Served with cornbread and 1 side. Side suggestion: cream corn succotash.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120

East Grand Rapids MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rose's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bagel Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowdie's Chophouse

No reviews yet

High-end steakhouse with aged prime beef & classic chophouse sides, plus premium cocktails and wines.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston