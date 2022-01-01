Carolina Oyster House

Villa Verde

Cooking makes up who we are. It is

what we do and we love to share with

you—our family and friends. We both

grew up watching our Mothers and

Grandmothers cooking authentic

Dominican food in the kitchen. After

the overwhelming response to the

Villa Verde Food Truck, we had the

dream of opening a restaurant.

In August of 2015 our dreams became

a reality. We are honored to have you

dining with us at Villa Verde and

experiencing authentic Dominican

cuisine that has been passed down

through generations.

Salud y buen provecho.

