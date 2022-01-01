Go
Toast

Carolina Oyster House

Greenville's newest seafood restaurant!

3150 Evans St, St N

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3150 Evans St, St N

Greenville NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Buccaneer Music Hall

No reviews yet

The Pirate Nation's only true live music venue!

Villa Verde

No reviews yet

Cooking makes up who we are. It is
what we do and we love to share with
you—our family and friends. We both
grew up watching our Mothers and
Grandmothers cooking authentic
Dominican food in the kitchen. After
the overwhelming response to the
Villa Verde Food Truck, we had the
dream of opening a restaurant.
In August of 2015 our dreams became
a reality. We are honored to have you
dining with us at Villa Verde and
experiencing authentic Dominican
cuisine that has been passed down
through generations.
Salud y buen provecho.

GK Cafe Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nino's Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston