Caroline's Seaside Cafe

Located on the Scripps Institute of Oceanography. Our restaurant focuses on organic, sustainable sources to create a healthy and creative California style cuisine. Owned & Operated by Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering

8610 Kennel Way

Popular Items

Cove Burger$16.00
1/2 lb Prime Ground Chuck, Onion Marmalade, White Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Local Tomatoes
Fresh Baked Bagels$5.00
Seasonal Chopped Salad$13.00
Pomegranate Jewels, Butternut Squash Celery, Avocado, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough
White Albacore Tuna Melt$14.00
White Cheddar, Grilled Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sourdough
Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs$15.00
Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast
Mediterranean Egg Scramble$13.50
Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast
Cafe Latte$4.50
8610 Kennel Way

La Jolla CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Galaxy Cantina & Grill

Trey Foshee's Galaxy Cantina & Grill is a celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico, where you'll find simple foods done well. A casual Mexican restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, we grind our own masa from non-GMO heirloom corn to make our tortillas, because we take the quality of our ingredients seriously. Our lunch menu is an interpretation of Mexican street food, with an emphasis on seafood and tacos, and our dinner menu has additional Mexican family style offerings. We offer a full bar specializing in agave spirits, margaritas and regional beers from San Diego and south of the border, including our Galaxy Corn Lager made locally just for us by Benchmark Brewing. If you're in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, we invite you to come join the fun. A 4% surcharge will be added to each bill to help
cover increasing operations and labor costs.

Zanzibar Cafe

Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events

Barbarella Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

Piatti Restaurant

Authentic Italian Cuisine
Soul-Satisfying, Heartfelt Cooking

