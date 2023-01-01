Go
Banner picView gallery

Carol's kitchen LLC - 1010 S 1500 E

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1010 S 1500 E

Naples, UT 84078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

1010 S 1500 E, Naples UT 84078

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Country grub - 2419 S 1500 E
orange starNo Reviews
2419 S 1500 E Naples, UT 84078
View restaurantnext
Glazed & Grilled - 1096 U.S. 40
orange starNo Reviews
1096 U.S. 40 Vernal, UT 84078
View restaurantnext
KahPeehKahahn Ute Coffee House - 7550 U.S. 40
orange starNo Reviews
7550 U.S. 40 Fort Duchesne, UT 84026
View restaurantnext
Ute Crossing Grill - 7491 US-40
orange starNo Reviews
7491 US-40 Fort Duchesne, UT 84026
View restaurantnext
Ute Trading Post - U.S. 40
orange starNo Reviews
U.S. 40 Fort Duchesne, UT 84026
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Naples

Park City

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Carol's kitchen LLC - 1010 S 1500 E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston