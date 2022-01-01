Go
Carp Kitchen & Grocery

4945 A Carpinteria Ave

Popular Items

The New Yorker$18.00
1/2lb of House Made Pastrami, Coleslaw and Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye Bread.
The Godmother$16.00
Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini and an Oregano/Basil Aioli on a Hoagie Roll.
Zucchini Melt Sandwich$15.00
Marinated Zucchini, Tomato, Red Onions, Kalamata, Havarti Cheese, Cannellini Bean Spread and Roasted Red Pepper Coulis on Ciabatta Bread.
Baby Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Pistachios
The Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Organic Heirloom Tomatos, Arugula, Basil, Kalamata Olives, EVOO, Balsamic Reduction, Sea Salt.
Hot Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Lemon Garlic Aioli on a Sesame Hoagie Roll.
Californian Philly$17.00
Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak, Gruyere Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Tomato, Chimichurri and Lemon Garlic Aioli on a Hoagie Roll.
Location

Carpinteria CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Little Dom's Seafood

Restaurateur Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet are opening their latest culinary venture Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, CA. Featuring local seafood, pizza hot out of the wood burning oven and Little Dom’s Italian classics.

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

Scratch - Montecito

Stella Mare's

Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar.
French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.

