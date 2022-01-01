Go
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

1405 Grand St • $$

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing
The Classic Burger$13.00
Wings$12.00
Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Southwest Chicken Rolls$10.00
California Burger$16.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce
Fries$7.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romain lettuce tossed with croutons in our homemade caesar dressing
Chicken BLT Sandwich$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1405 Grand St

Hoboken NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
