Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
1405 Grand St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1405 Grand St
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Alfalfa Hoboken
Delicious salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and homemade gluten-free doughnuts. Our mission is to inspire joy through balance!
Olivia's
Come in and enjoy!
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
Choose from over 20 premium drafts and 50 European & American craft Biers, alongside the best dining in the region- including our famous warm Bavarian pretzels!
Hudson Table
Use this platform for add ons for our outdoor dining services including sangria carafes (just add wine), daily specials and more!