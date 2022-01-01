Go
Toast

Carpalleys

Come in and enjoy!

110 Mount Vernon Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Battered Dill PIckle Spears$5.75
Garlic Bread and Cheese$2.95
Cheeseburger$8.95
All american cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato ,and onion.
All the way (large)$16.95
Pepperoni, Sausage,mushrooms , black olives, banana peppers.
BBQ Bacon Burger$9.95
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb burger, American cheese, BBQ sauce, pickle spears, lettuce, and onions.
Large Cheese$10.95
All Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
Buffalo Chicken$7.95
A white tortilla with chicken breast strips, buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Club Sandwich$8.95
Texas toast, Ham,Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.
Mushroom Swiss$8.95
Broiche Bun, 1/3 burger, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise.
See full menu

Location

110 Mount Vernon Avenue

Mount Vernon OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southside Diner

No reviews yet

Something For Everyone!

Satiated ltd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stein Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Mount Vernon location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Mount Vernon community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.

Fiesta Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston