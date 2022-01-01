Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Carpentersville
/
Carpentersville
/
Chicken Wraps
Carpentersville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Southern Belles
152 S. Western Ave, Carpentersville
No reviews yet
Sriracha Chicken Wrap
$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack & Sriracha Aioli
More about Southern Belles
Gyradiko
142 S WESTERN AVE, CARPENTERSVILLE
Avg 4.2
(631 reviews)
Chicken pita wrap
$7.99
More about Gyradiko
