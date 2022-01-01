Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Carpentersville

Carpentersville restaurants
Carpentersville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Southern Belles image

 

Southern Belles

152 S. Western Ave, Carpentersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sriracha Chicken Wrap$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack & Sriracha Aioli
More about Southern Belles
Gyradiko image

 

Gyradiko

142 S WESTERN AVE, CARPENTERSVILLE

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken pita wrap$7.99
More about Gyradiko

