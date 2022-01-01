Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Carpentersville
/
Carpentersville
/
Chocolate Cake
Carpentersville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Masi's Pizza
222 N Western Ave, Carpentersville
Avg 4.5
(118 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
A slice of moist & rich frosted chocolate cake
More about Masi's Pizza
Southern Belles
152 S. Western Ave, Carpentersville
No reviews yet
Kids Chocolate Chip Cakes
$6.99
More about Southern Belles
