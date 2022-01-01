Carpinteria restaurants you'll love
More about Delgado's Mexican Restaurant
Delgado's Mexican Restaurant
4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria
|Popular items
|Pobrecito
|$13.95
a burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese. topped with enchilada sauce, melted jack
cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Dos Tacos
|$15.50
two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.
|Taquitos
|$10.95
Three crispy beef or chicken taquitos, with avocado salsa, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
More about Carp Kitchen & Grocery
Carp Kitchen & Grocery
4945 A Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
|Popular items
|The Godmother
|$16.00
Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini and an Oregano/Basil Aioli on a Hoagie Roll.
|Hot Chicken Club
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Lemon Garlic Aioli on a Sesame Hoagie Roll.
|The New Yorker
|$18.00
1/2lb of House Made Pastrami, Coleslaw and Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye Bread.