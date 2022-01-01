Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carpinteria restaurants you'll love

Go
Carpinteria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carpinteria

Carpinteria's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Carpinteria restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Delgado's Mexican Restaurant

4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pobrecito$13.95
a burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese. topped with enchilada sauce, melted jack
cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Dos Tacos$15.50
two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.
Taquitos$10.95
Three crispy beef or chicken taquitos, with avocado salsa, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
More about Delgado's Mexican Restaurant
Carp Kitchen & Grocery image

 

Carp Kitchen & Grocery

4945 A Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Godmother$16.00
Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini and an Oregano/Basil Aioli on a Hoagie Roll.
Hot Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, House Made Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce and Lemon Garlic Aioli on a Sesame Hoagie Roll.
The New Yorker$18.00
1/2lb of House Made Pastrami, Coleslaw and Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye Bread.
More about Carp Kitchen & Grocery
Banner pic

 

Little Dom's Seafood

686 Linden Ave, Carpinteria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Little Dom's Seafood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carpinteria

Salmon

Map

More near Carpinteria to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston