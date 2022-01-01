Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Carpinteria
/
Carpinteria
/
Calamari
Carpinteria restaurants that serve calamari
Corktree Cellars
910 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$14.00
More about Corktree Cellars
Teddy's By the Sea
5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$16.00
Lightly floured and fried golden, pepperoncinis, lemon aioli, and marinara dipping sauces
More about Teddy's By the Sea
Browse other tasty dishes in Carpinteria
Nachos
Veggie Burgers
Clams
Flan
French Fries
Chai Lattes
Croissants
Kale Salad
More near Carpinteria to explore
Santa Barbara
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(605 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(977 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston