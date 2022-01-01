Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Carpinteria

Carpinteria restaurants
Carpinteria restaurants that serve calamari

Corktree Cellars

910 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Corktree Cellars
Teddy's By the Sea

5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Lightly floured and fried golden, pepperoncinis, lemon aioli, and marinara dipping sauces
More about Teddy's By the Sea

