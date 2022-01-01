Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Carpinteria

Carpinteria restaurants
Carpinteria restaurants that serve tacos

Corktree Cellars

910 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

Shrimp Tacos$18.00
choose fried or grilled shrimp ,pico de gallo, tartar sauce, cotija cheese, avocado. choose flour or corn tortillas
Mahi Tacos$18.00
Teddy's By the Sea

5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

Fish Tacos$16.50
Choose grilled or crispy battered wild Alaskan cod fillets, cabbage slaw, white cheddar cheese,
cilantro crema on corn tortillas
Salmon Tacos$17.00
Avocado-tomatillo salsa, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese
Delgado's Mexican Restaurant

4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria

10 Crispy Tacos$46.15
Dos Tacos$16.15
two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.
20 Crispy Tacos$76.50
