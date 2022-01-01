Tacos in Carpinteria
Carpinteria restaurants that serve tacos
Corktree Cellars
910 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
choose fried or grilled shrimp ,pico de gallo, tartar sauce, cotija cheese, avocado. choose flour or corn tortillas
|Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Teddy's By the Sea
5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria
|Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Choose grilled or crispy battered wild Alaskan cod fillets, cabbage slaw, white cheddar cheese,
cilantro crema on corn tortillas
|Salmon Tacos
|$17.00
Avocado-tomatillo salsa, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese