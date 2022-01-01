Carrboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carrboro

Carrboro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Carrboro restaurants

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas image

 

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

307 E Main St, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
Arepas (Online)$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
Tesoro image

PASTA

Tesoro

100 E Weaver St, Carrboro

Avg 5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Lettuces$7.00
Olive oil vinaigrette, pickled shallots, lots of cheese
Rigatoni$17.00
Rigatoni with Bolognese
Arancini$10.00
Breaded and fried risotto. Comes with house tomato sauce
More about Tesoro
Venable Bistro image

 

Venable Bistro

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in flour tortillas with Napa cabbage slaw and pico de gallo, served with Baja sauce and herb-salted French fries
*Herb-Salted French Fries$4.00
Vegan.
*Chevre Salad$13.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
More about Venable Bistro
Grata Cafe image

 

Grata Cafe

200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes$10.00
Traditional with syrup, butter, and/or grape jelly on the side and your choice of breakfast meat
Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips $2
Build Your Own Omelet$16.00
3 Latta Farm Eggs* and your choice of up to 4 ingredients. Served with home fries or your choice of breakfast bread
Grata Waffle$10.00
Belgian style with butter and syrup on the side and your choice of breakfast meat
Add Blueberries, Strawberries, or Chocolate Chips (on Top only) - $2
More about Grata Cafe
Thai Station Restaurant image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls$3.50
(2) Crispy Spring roll filled with cream cheese, crab meat and scallion serve with House’s Sweet chill sauce.

N3. Pad Kee Mao
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
E3. Panang Curry*
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

More about Thai Station Restaurant
Carrboro Pizza Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Carrboro Pizza Oven

200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" NEW YORK STYLE$10.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
14" NEW YORK STYLE$12.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
CHEESY BREADSTICKS$7.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic butter
More about Carrboro Pizza Oven
Open Eye Cafe image

 

Open Eye Cafe

101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Chai Muffin$3.50
Pumpkin Chai muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy, and egg
Matcha Latte (12 oz.)$4.75
Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk. Comes sweetened with a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.
Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)$1.50
16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)
More about Open Eye Cafe
Coronato image

 

Coronato

101 Two Hills Drive, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coronato Chopped Salad$12.50
local greens tomatoes, and cucumber with Roman artichokes, Castelvetrano olives, braised chick peas, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian oregano and a creamy red wine vinaigrette
Garlic Knots$8.00
Fried dough knots tossed in a rich garlic butter, fresh parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Potato Pizza$16.50
A Coronato classic. Slow roasted potato and garlic base with preserved lemon, fontina, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiana, and rosemary
More about Coronato
Acme Food & Beverage Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$25.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
Smash Burger$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
glazed carrot purée, housemade chow chow, fried onion rings.
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
Glasshalfull & Mercantile image

 

Glasshalfull & Mercantile

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RTL P Angulaire Bordeaux Bl.$16.99
"Straw bright yellow in glass, aromatic is citrus and honey followed by the stony dry minerality of Sauvingnon Blanc, tempers by a dash of Semillion which gives it roundness, pleasure on the palate" (empire wines)
RTL Benevolent Neglect Mourvedre$36.99
2017 Vintage "Sourced from high elevation and volcanic soils, our Mourvèdre stands out as bright and powerful - yet delicate. Aged in a mixture of new and used Hungarian puncheons, the wine displays red fruit, black pepper, and a fully developed structure as a result of the almost 3000ft of elevation at the site which makes for an extremely long, slow maturation during growing season." (winemaker notes)
GHF Gluten Free self Rising Flour Blend$7.99
1lb Bag of
GLASSHALFULL GLUTEN FREE SELF-RISING FLOUR BLEND
Ingredients: chickpea flour, white rice flour, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, baking powder
This baking blend can be used as a 1:1 baking blend in place of any self-rising flour. It contains the baking powder and xanthan gum to give your gluten free items texture and
More about Glasshalfull & Mercantile
Vecino Brewing Co. image

 

Vecino Brewing Co.

300 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.00
Ashe Co. Cheddar cheese and Monterey jack, refried cumin oregano black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Grilled Cranberry and Apple$9.00
House made Fig Preserves, Sliced Gala Apples, and Whipped Feta Cheese on Sourdough Deli Bread. (V)
Pimento Cheese Burger$10.00
6 oz Spring Crest Farms Beef, brioche bun, pimento cheese and jalapenos.
More about Vecino Brewing Co.
Mosaic Café & Bistro image

 

Mosaic Café & Bistro

203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dark Chocolate Orange Torte$9.00
made with grand marnier and a salted almond crust (V/GF)
Patatas Bravas$9.00
twice-fried yukon golds, smoky beef demi-glâce, garlic aioli, and hot sauce (AV/GF)
Chimichurri Chicken Thigh$12.00
served with gallo pinto and fresh cabbage salad with lemon vinaigrette (GF)
More about Mosaic Café & Bistro
Carrburritos Taqueria image

 

Carrburritos Taqueria

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mejor Burrito$9.75
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
Regular Burrito$8.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
Tostada w/ Filling$9.25
Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, a filling of your choice, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips.
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Tandem Restaurant

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tandem Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Breakaway Cafe- Carrboro

410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Breakaway Cafe- Carrboro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carrboro

Salmon

Quesadillas

Tacos

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston