Carrboro restaurants you'll love
Carrboro's top cuisines
Must-try Carrboro restaurants
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
307 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
|Arepas (Online)
|$14.75
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
|Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
More about Tesoro
PASTA
Tesoro
100 E Weaver St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Local Lettuces
|$7.00
Olive oil vinaigrette, pickled shallots, lots of cheese
|Rigatoni
|$17.00
Rigatoni with Bolognese
|Arancini
|$10.00
Breaded and fried risotto. Comes with house tomato sauce
More about Venable Bistro
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|Popular items
|*Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in flour tortillas with Napa cabbage slaw and pico de gallo, served with Baja sauce and herb-salted French fries
|*Herb-Salted French Fries
|$4.00
Vegan.
|*Chevre Salad
|$13.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
More about Grata Cafe
Grata Cafe
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Pancakes
|$10.00
Traditional with syrup, butter, and/or grape jelly on the side and your choice of breakfast meat
Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips $2
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$16.00
3 Latta Farm Eggs* and your choice of up to 4 ingredients. Served with home fries or your choice of breakfast bread
|Grata Waffle
|$10.00
Belgian style with butter and syrup on the side and your choice of breakfast meat
Add Blueberries, Strawberries, or Chocolate Chips (on Top only) - $2
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|Popular items
|A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls
|$3.50
(2) Crispy Spring roll filled with cream cheese, crab meat and scallion serve with House’s Sweet chill sauce.
|N3. Pad Kee Mao
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
|E3. Panang Curry*
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
More about Carrboro Pizza Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Carrboro Pizza Oven
200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8, Carrboro
|Popular items
|12" NEW YORK STYLE
|$10.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
|14" NEW YORK STYLE
|$12.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
|CHEESY BREADSTICKS
|$7.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic butter
More about Open Eye Cafe
Open Eye Cafe
101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Chai Muffin
|$3.50
Pumpkin Chai muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy, and egg
|Matcha Latte (12 oz.)
|$4.75
Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk. Comes sweetened with a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.
|Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)
|$1.50
16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)
More about Coronato
Coronato
101 Two Hills Drive, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Coronato Chopped Salad
|$12.50
local greens tomatoes, and cucumber with Roman artichokes, Castelvetrano olives, braised chick peas, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian oregano and a creamy red wine vinaigrette
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Fried dough knots tossed in a rich garlic butter, fresh parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
|Potato Pizza
|$16.50
A Coronato classic. Slow roasted potato and garlic base with preserved lemon, fontina, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiana, and rosemary
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
|Smash Burger
|$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$28.00
glazed carrot purée, housemade chow chow, fried onion rings.
More about Glasshalfull & Mercantile
Glasshalfull & Mercantile
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro
|Popular items
|RTL P Angulaire Bordeaux Bl.
|$16.99
"Straw bright yellow in glass, aromatic is citrus and honey followed by the stony dry minerality of Sauvingnon Blanc, tempers by a dash of Semillion which gives it roundness, pleasure on the palate" (empire wines)
|RTL Benevolent Neglect Mourvedre
|$36.99
2017 Vintage "Sourced from high elevation and volcanic soils, our Mourvèdre stands out as bright and powerful - yet delicate. Aged in a mixture of new and used Hungarian puncheons, the wine displays red fruit, black pepper, and a fully developed structure as a result of the almost 3000ft of elevation at the site which makes for an extremely long, slow maturation during growing season." (winemaker notes)
|GHF Gluten Free self Rising Flour Blend
|$7.99
1lb Bag of
GLASSHALFULL GLUTEN FREE SELF-RISING FLOUR BLEND
Ingredients: chickpea flour, white rice flour, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, baking powder
This baking blend can be used as a 1:1 baking blend in place of any self-rising flour. It contains the baking powder and xanthan gum to give your gluten free items texture and
More about Vecino Brewing Co.
Vecino Brewing Co.
300 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Ashe Co. Cheddar cheese and Monterey jack, refried cumin oregano black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Grilled Cranberry and Apple
|$9.00
House made Fig Preserves, Sliced Gala Apples, and Whipped Feta Cheese on Sourdough Deli Bread. (V)
|Pimento Cheese Burger
|$10.00
6 oz Spring Crest Farms Beef, brioche bun, pimento cheese and jalapenos.
More about Mosaic Café & Bistro
Mosaic Café & Bistro
203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Dark Chocolate Orange Torte
|$9.00
made with grand marnier and a salted almond crust (V/GF)
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
twice-fried yukon golds, smoky beef demi-glâce, garlic aioli, and hot sauce (AV/GF)
|Chimichurri Chicken Thigh
|$12.00
served with gallo pinto and fresh cabbage salad with lemon vinaigrette (GF)
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos Taqueria
711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro
|Popular items
|Mejor Burrito
|$9.75
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
|Regular Burrito
|$8.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
|Tostada w/ Filling
|$9.25
Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, a filling of your choice, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips.
More about Tandem Restaurant
Tandem Restaurant
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
More about Breakaway Cafe- Carrboro
Breakaway Cafe- Carrboro
410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,, Carrboro