Carrboro American restaurants you'll love

Venable Bistro image

 

Venable Bistro

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in flour tortillas with Napa cabbage slaw and pico de gallo, served with Baja sauce and herb-salted French fries
*Herb-Salted French Fries$4.00
Vegan.
*Chevre Salad$13.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
Acme Food & Beverage Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$25.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
Smash Burger$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
Braised Beef Short Rib$28.00
glazed carrot purée, housemade chow chow, fried onion rings.
Glasshalfull & Mercantile image

 

Glasshalfull & Mercantile

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RTL P Angulaire Bordeaux Bl.$16.99
"Straw bright yellow in glass, aromatic is citrus and honey followed by the stony dry minerality of Sauvingnon Blanc, tempers by a dash of Semillion which gives it roundness, pleasure on the palate" (empire wines)
RTL Benevolent Neglect Mourvedre$36.99
2017 Vintage "Sourced from high elevation and volcanic soils, our Mourvèdre stands out as bright and powerful - yet delicate. Aged in a mixture of new and used Hungarian puncheons, the wine displays red fruit, black pepper, and a fully developed structure as a result of the almost 3000ft of elevation at the site which makes for an extremely long, slow maturation during growing season." (winemaker notes)
GHF Gluten Free self Rising Flour Blend$7.99
1lb Bag of
GLASSHALFULL GLUTEN FREE SELF-RISING FLOUR BLEND
Ingredients: chickpea flour, white rice flour, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, baking powder
This baking blend can be used as a 1:1 baking blend in place of any self-rising flour. It contains the baking powder and xanthan gum to give your gluten free items texture and
