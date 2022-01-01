Carrboro American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Carrboro
More about Venable Bistro
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|Popular items
|*Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in flour tortillas with Napa cabbage slaw and pico de gallo, served with Baja sauce and herb-salted French fries
|*Herb-Salted French Fries
|$4.00
Vegan.
|*Chevre Salad
|$13.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
|Smash Burger
|$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$28.00
glazed carrot purée, housemade chow chow, fried onion rings.
More about Glasshalfull & Mercantile
Glasshalfull & Mercantile
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro
|Popular items
|RTL P Angulaire Bordeaux Bl.
|$16.99
"Straw bright yellow in glass, aromatic is citrus and honey followed by the stony dry minerality of Sauvingnon Blanc, tempers by a dash of Semillion which gives it roundness, pleasure on the palate" (empire wines)
|RTL Benevolent Neglect Mourvedre
|$36.99
2017 Vintage "Sourced from high elevation and volcanic soils, our Mourvèdre stands out as bright and powerful - yet delicate. Aged in a mixture of new and used Hungarian puncheons, the wine displays red fruit, black pepper, and a fully developed structure as a result of the almost 3000ft of elevation at the site which makes for an extremely long, slow maturation during growing season." (winemaker notes)
|GHF Gluten Free self Rising Flour Blend
|$7.99
1lb Bag of
GLASSHALFULL GLUTEN FREE SELF-RISING FLOUR BLEND
Ingredients: chickpea flour, white rice flour, tapioca starch, xanthan gum, baking powder
This baking blend can be used as a 1:1 baking blend in place of any self-rising flour. It contains the baking powder and xanthan gum to give your gluten free items texture and