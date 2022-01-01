Burritos in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve burritos
More about Breakaway CARRBORO. Orange County
Breakaway CARRBORO. Orange County
410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,, Carrboro
|Bennet Mtn Burrito
|$13.25
Bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de Gallo breakfast burrito w/ a side of home fries or dressed greens
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos Taqueria
711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro
|Pescado Asado Burrito
|$12.50
A burrito with grilled fish, black beans, rice, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Served with chips.
|Baby Burrito - Plain
|$4.25
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and rice. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips.
|Plain Burrito
|$7.15
A burrito with just beans, cheese, and rice. (Salsa optional.) Served with chips.