Burritos in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants
Carrboro restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Breakaway CARRBORO. Orange County

410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bennet Mtn Burrito$13.25
Bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de Gallo breakfast burrito w/ a side of home fries or dressed greens
More about Breakaway CARRBORO. Orange County
Mejor Burrito image

 

Carrburritos Taqueria

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado Asado Burrito$12.50
A burrito with grilled fish, black beans, rice, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Served with chips.
Baby Burrito - Plain$4.25
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and rice. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips.
Plain Burrito$7.15
A burrito with just beans, cheese, and rice. (Salsa optional.) Served with chips.
More about Carrburritos Taqueria

