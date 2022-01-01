Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Carrboro
/
Carrboro
/
Cake
Carrboro restaurants that serve cake
Tandem Restaurant
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
No reviews yet
Chocolate Pudding Cake
$13.00
malted meringue, cocoa crumble, coffee ice cream
More about Tandem Restaurant
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
Avg 4.1
(11 reviews)
Coconut Cake
$6.00
More about Thai Station Restaurant
