Ceviche in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Mosaic Bistro - 203 West Weaver Street
Mosaic Bistro - 203 West Weaver Street
203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro
|Gazpacho Andaluz with NC Crab Ceviche
|$10.00
traditional andalusian gazpacho with local nc crab ceviche and microgreens (AV)
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos Taqueria
711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro
|Ceviche
|$8.75
Fresh tilapia marinated in fresh lemon, jalapeños, and cilantro. The marinade "cooks" the fish and develops a tangy, bright flavor. Served with two warm flour tortillas and a lettuce and tomato garnish.
**Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions