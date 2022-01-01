Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants
Carrboro restaurants that serve ceviche

Mosaic Café & Bistro image

 

Mosaic Bistro - 203 West Weaver Street

203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gazpacho Andaluz with NC Crab Ceviche$10.00
traditional andalusian gazpacho with local nc crab ceviche and microgreens (AV)
More about Mosaic Bistro - 203 West Weaver Street
Carrburritos Taqueria image

 

Carrburritos Taqueria

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$8.75
Fresh tilapia marinated in fresh lemon, jalapeños, and cilantro. The marinade "cooks" the fish and develops a tangy, bright flavor. Served with two warm flour tortillas and a lettuce and tomato garnish.
**Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Carrburritos Taqueria

