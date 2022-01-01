Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grata Cafe image

 

Grata Cafe

200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Jam Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk ranch marinated boneless chicken thigh pan fried and topped with BBQ sauce, bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, onions, and lettuce on a Kaiser bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk ranch marinated boneless chicken thigh pan fried and topped with house made herb citrus mayo, lettuce, and pickles on a kaiser bun
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
Lemon-Herb marinated Joyce Farms chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Kaiser bun
More about Grata Cafe
Vecino Brewing Co. image

 

Vecino Brewing Co.

300 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Vecino Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Tacos

Pancakes

Wedge Salad

Cheesecake

Nachos

Fish And Chips

Brisket

Tamales

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston