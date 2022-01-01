Chicken sandwiches in Carrboro
Grata Cafe
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro
|BBQ Bacon Jam Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk ranch marinated boneless chicken thigh pan fried and topped with BBQ sauce, bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, onions, and lettuce on a Kaiser bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk ranch marinated boneless chicken thigh pan fried and topped with house made herb citrus mayo, lettuce, and pickles on a kaiser bun
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Lemon-Herb marinated Joyce Farms chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Kaiser bun