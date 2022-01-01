Curry in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve curry
More about Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
almonds, golden raisins, strawberry, green apple, preserved lemon yogurt
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|L3. Green Curry*
|$0.00
The famous curry with green chili paste, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Come with with Jasmine rice (Mild)
|L5. Panang Curry*
|$0.00
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. Come with with Jasmine rices. (Mild)
|E1. Massaman Curry*
|$0.00
Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts.
(Come with Jasmine rice.)