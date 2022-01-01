Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve curry

Banner pic

 

Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$17.00
almonds, golden raisins, strawberry, green apple, preserved lemon yogurt
More about Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
E1. Massaman Curry* image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L3. Green Curry*$0.00
The famous curry with green chili paste, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. Come with with Jasmine rice (Mild)

L5. Panang Curry*$0.00
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. Come with with Jasmine rices. (Mild)
E1. Massaman Curry*$0.00
Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts.
(Come with Jasmine rice.)

More about Thai Station Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Pudding

Cannolis

Cobb Salad

Ceviche

Pad Thai

Salmon

Wedge Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston