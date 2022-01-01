Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Carrboro
/
Carrboro
/
French Fries
Carrboro restaurants that serve french fries
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
No reviews yet
*Herb-Salted French Fries
$4.00
Vegan.
More about Venable Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
Avg 4.2
(1194 reviews)
House-Cut French Fries
$8.00
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro
Pecan Pies
Pudding
Cobb Salad
Salmon
Risotto
Pies
Garlic Knots
Nachos
More near Carrboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston