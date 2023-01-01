French toast in Carrboro
Grata Cafe
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro
|Ciabatta French Toast
|$14.00
Three slices of ciabatta bread soaked in our house made batter and served with your choice of breakfast meat and maple syrup and butter on the side. Add chocolate chips, blueberries, bananas, or strawberries; $2 each. Gluten Free option available.
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$14.00
|Boozy Ciabatta French Toast
|$16.00
Three slices of ciabatta bread soaked in our house made bourbon and Krupnikas (a Lithuanian Honey Liqueur) infused batter and served with your choice of breakfast meat and maple syrup and butter on the side. Add chocolate chips, blueberries, bananas, or strawberries on top; $2 each Gluten Free option available.