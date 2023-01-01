Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants that serve french toast

Grata Cafe

200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro

Ciabatta French Toast$14.00
Three slices of ciabatta bread soaked in our house made batter and served with your choice of breakfast meat and maple syrup and butter on the side. Add chocolate chips, blueberries, bananas, or strawberries; $2 each. Gluten Free option available.
Gluten Free French Toast$14.00
Boozy Ciabatta French Toast$16.00
Three slices of ciabatta bread soaked in our house made bourbon and Krupnikas (a Lithuanian Honey Liqueur) infused batter and served with your choice of breakfast meat and maple syrup and butter on the side. Add chocolate chips, blueberries, bananas, or strawberries on top; $2 each Gluten Free option available.
Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro

French Toast$18.00
bourbon mascarpone, vanilla strawberry, roasted apple
