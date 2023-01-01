Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants
Carrboro restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L1. Thai Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and scallion in house special sauce.

F3. Tom Yum Fried Rice*$0.00
Stir fried rice with Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushrooms and egg.
*Sauce contain shrimps product.
F4. Thai-American Fried Rice$16.00
Thai-American fried rice is a fusion food that mixed Thai fried rice dish with "American" side ingredients. Stir fried jasmine rice with green peas, raisins , carrot, scallions, garlic and onion in our special sauce served with hotdogs , fried egg and fried chicken wing.
Item pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Fried Rice$0.00
Fried rice with chop garlic, carrots, scallion, fried garlic and soy sauce
Basil Fried Rice$0.00
Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves with home made garlic chili sauce
L. Cham Thai Fried Rice$0.00
Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, carrots, pea, scallion and choice of meat
