Fried rice in Carrboro

Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|L1. Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and scallion in house special sauce.
|F3. Tom Yum Fried Rice*
|$0.00
Stir fried rice with Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushrooms and egg.
*Sauce contain shrimps product.
|F4. Thai-American Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai-American fried rice is a fusion food that mixed Thai fried rice dish with "American" side ingredients. Stir fried jasmine rice with green peas, raisins , carrot, scallions, garlic and onion in our special sauce served with hotdogs , fried egg and fried chicken wing.
Cham Thai
370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried rice with chop garlic, carrots, scallion, fried garlic and soy sauce
|Basil Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves with home made garlic chili sauce
|L. Cham Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried rice with scrambled egg, onions, carrots, pea, scallion and choice of meat