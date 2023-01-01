Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Item pic

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
D5. Mango with Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Main pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Sticky Rice And Mango (Seasonal)$8.00
More about Cham Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chili

Tamales

Nachos

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pudding

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1051 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston