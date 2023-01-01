Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango sticky rice in
Carrboro
/
Carrboro
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Carrboro restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
Avg 4.1
(11 reviews)
D5. Mango with Sticky Rice
$6.00
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Cham Thai
370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro
No reviews yet
Sweet Sticky Rice And Mango (Seasonal)
$8.00
More about Cham Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Chili
Tamales
Nachos
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pudding
More near Carrboro to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Austin
Avg 4.4
(963 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1051 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston