Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve massaman curry

E1. Massaman Curry* image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
E1. Massaman Curry*$0.00
Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts.
(Come with Jasmine rice.)

L4. Massaman Curry*$0.00
Mild tamarind curry mixed with Coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts. Come with with Jasmine rice (Mild)


More about Thai Station Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$0.00
sweet and sour curry mixed with coconut milk, onions, carrots, potato top with fried red onion and peanut
More about Cham Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Pad Thai

Beef Noodles

Beef Soup

Papaya Salad

Brisket

Pad See

Noodle Salad

Tarts

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston