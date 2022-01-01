Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Open Eye Cafe

101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca Barrancon$9.75
Ignacio 'Nacho' Gutierez has been able to produce Cup Of Excellence winning coffee in past years on his small 4 hectare farm in La Palma, El Salvador. This coffee represents only 2 hectares of production and is not only amazingly delicious, it is very rare! It has a taste of tropical fruit and honey with a floral and brown sugar finish. 8 oz. whole bean bags
El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca San Nicolas$9.75
8 oz. whole bean bags
More about Open Eye Cafe
Item pic

 

Carrburritos Taqueria

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos with a filling$10.75
House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a filling of your choice, and salsa fresca.
Plain Nachos$8.75
House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa fresca.
More about Carrburritos Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

French Fries

Grits

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Pudding

Risotto

Brisket

Cake

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston