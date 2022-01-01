Nachos in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve nachos
More about Open Eye Cafe
Open Eye Cafe
101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro
|El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca Barrancon
|$9.75
Ignacio 'Nacho' Gutierez has been able to produce Cup Of Excellence winning coffee in past years on his small 4 hectare farm in La Palma, El Salvador. This coffee represents only 2 hectares of production and is not only amazingly delicious, it is very rare! It has a taste of tropical fruit and honey with a floral and brown sugar finish. 8 oz. whole bean bags
|El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca San Nicolas
|$9.75
8 oz. whole bean bags
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos Taqueria
711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro
|Nachos with a filling
|$10.75
House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, a filling of your choice, and salsa fresca.
|Plain Nachos
|$8.75
House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa fresca.