Noodle soup in Carrboro

Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|NS2. Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Rice noodles and stew chicken drum in rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.
|NS3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup*
|$15.00
Hot and sour soup with rice noodle ground pork, shrimps, fish ball, lime juice, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts.
*Sauce contain shrimps product.
|NS1. Street Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Rice noodles in rich beef broth with bean sprouts, Asian greens,Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.