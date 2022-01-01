Pad thai in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve pad thai
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|*Pad Thai
|$20.00
Rice noodles with cabbage, carrot and scrambled egg tossed in a traditional Pad Thai sauce served with cilantro, peanuts, & lime
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|L2. Pad Thai
|$0.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.
|N1. Pad Thai
|$0.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.