Pad thai in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants
Carrboro restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Venable Bistro

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Pad Thai$20.00
Rice noodles with cabbage, carrot and scrambled egg tossed in a traditional Pad Thai sauce served with cilantro, peanuts, & lime
More about Venable Bistro
Item pic

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L2. Pad Thai$0.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.

N1. Pad Thai$0.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.
More about Thai Station Restaurant

