Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrboro restaurants you'll love

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carrboro

Must-try Carrboro restaurants

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas image

 

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro

307 E Main St, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dark Pollo a la Brasa$15.75
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh
Camote Chimichurri$9.50
Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan).$4.50
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
Venable Bistro image

 

Venable Bistro

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*Chevre Salad$14.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
*Banh Mi$16.00
Vegetarian. Pickled daikon, carrots and cucumbers with crispy tofu in a lemongrass vinaigrette with cilantro, jalapenos and miso mayo. Served with fries.
*Honey Chipotle Salmon$31.00
Glazed salmon on wilted spinach and herb-whipped potatoes with crispy shallots
More about Venable Bistro
Grata Cafe image

 

Grata Cafe

200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
House made Biscuit with your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Country Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. One egg cooked your way*. Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, or Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of home fries. Substitute a Fruit cup for Home Fries for $3. Gluten Free Option available
Grata Garbage Bowl$16.00
Our House Made home fries, black beans, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, chorizo sausage, bacon, onions, peppers, and 2 Latta Farm Eggs* cooked your way smothered in our house made Avocado Verde. Gluten Free
Grata Platter$12.00
2 Latta Farm Eggs* cooked your way, choice of breakfast meat, home fries, and choice of bread. Substitute a pancake or seasonal fruit for any item for $2 Gluten Free Option available
More about Grata Cafe
Banner pic

 

Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$17.00
pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam
Beets and Brussels Salad$16.00
whipped farmer’s cheese, endive, black currant vinaigrette, pecan furikake
Oysters$0.00
citrus mignonette, horseradish cocktail, ordered by the 1⁄2 dozen
More about Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
Thai Station Restaurant image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A2. Fresh Rolls$5.00
(2) Cold rolls filled with Chicken, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, carrot and Thai basil, wrapped in rice paper, accompanied with homemade brown sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and Thai style spicy fresh basil sauce.

A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls$4.00
(2) Golden fried crispy vegetable spring rolls served with Station’s Sweet chili sauce.
N3. Pad Kee Mao*$0.00
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Open Eye Cafe image

 

Open Eye Cafe

101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pour Over: Ecuador COE #9$5.00
I had the privilege to lead the Ecuador COE in 2022 and was amazed by the number of high quality of coffees available from the section of the Andes mountain range. we were able to purchase this lot from the COE auction and are excited to share this unique coffee with you while developing a relationship with producer Wilmer Enrique! Flavors of sweet orange/orange blossom, tart berry with a milk caramel creamy body - Scott Conary, Coffee Buyer
Batch Brewed Coffee$3.00
Choose a size 8oz, 12oz, 16oz. Price based on choices selected.
Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)$1.50
16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)
More about Open Eye Cafe
Acme Food & Beverage Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon$27.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
Forever Roasted Pig$23.00
overnight-smoked local pork, Acme mac & cheese, coleslaw
Acme Smashburger$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, local tomato, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
Main pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao$0.00
Stir-fried flat noodle with chilies, garlic, onion, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves and homemade brown sauce
Green Curry$0.00
spicy green curry mixed with coconut milk, bamboo shoots bell peppers and basil leaves. (Med)
Fresh Roll$5.00
Shrimp, imitation crab meat, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, mint and basil wrapped in rice paper, served with special sauce
More about Cham Thai
Carrburritos Taqueria image

 

Carrburritos Taqueria

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadillas$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of salsa. You can add a filling and sour cream as well!
Tostada$8.25
Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips. You may add a filling as well.
Mejor Burrito$9.45
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca. You may add a filling. Served with chips and salsa on the side.
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
BG pic

 

La Montaña - 370 East Main Street #170

370 East Main Street #170, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about La Montaña - 370 East Main Street #170
Tesoro image

PASTA

Tesoro

100 E Weaver St, Carrboro

Avg 5 (109 reviews)
More about Tesoro
Coronato image

 

Coronato

101 Two Hills Drive, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Coronato
Glasshalfull & Mercantile image

 

Glasshalfull

106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Glasshalfull
Consumer pic

 

Haw River Tap & Table

300 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Haw River Tap & Table
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar

111 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (982 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
Main pic

 

Mel's Commissary and Catering - 109 west main street

109 west main street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mels Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Mel's famous chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper, mayo, toasted sourdough
The Port Jeff$14.00
Broccoli Salad (1\\2)lb$4.99
More about Mel's Commissary and Catering - 109 west main street
Banner pic

 

Speakeasy

100 E. Main St. Ste. A and B, Carrboro

No reviews yet
More about Speakeasy
Main pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Over - Chapel Hill

313 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 3.9 (294 reviews)
More about Wings Over - Chapel Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Atlas - 118 E Main St

118 E Main St, Carrboro

No reviews yet
More about Atlas - 118 E Main St
Restaurant banner

 

Orange County Social Club -

108 East Main Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
More about Orange County Social Club -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carrboro

Pudding

Pies

Pad Thai

Caesar Salad

Grits

Salmon

Curry

Cake

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1146 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1305 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston