Carrboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Carrboro restaurants
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
307 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Dark Pollo a la Brasa
|$15.75
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh
|Camote Chimichurri
|$9.50
Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan).
|$4.50
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
More about Venable Bistro
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|Popular items
|*Chevre Salad
|$14.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
|*Banh Mi
|$16.00
Vegetarian. Pickled daikon, carrots and cucumbers with crispy tofu in a lemongrass vinaigrette with cilantro, jalapenos and miso mayo. Served with fries.
|*Honey Chipotle Salmon
|$31.00
Glazed salmon on wilted spinach and herb-whipped potatoes with crispy shallots
More about Grata Cafe
Grata Cafe
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
House made Biscuit with your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Country Sausage, or Turkey Sausage. One egg cooked your way*. Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, or Swiss Cheese. Served with a side of home fries. Substitute a Fruit cup for Home Fries for $3. Gluten Free Option available
|Grata Garbage Bowl
|$16.00
Our House Made home fries, black beans, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, chorizo sausage, bacon, onions, peppers, and 2 Latta Farm Eggs* cooked your way smothered in our house made Avocado Verde. Gluten Free
|Grata Platter
|$12.00
2 Latta Farm Eggs* cooked your way, choice of breakfast meat, home fries, and choice of bread. Substitute a pancake or seasonal fruit for any item for $2 Gluten Free Option available
More about Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$17.00
pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam
|Beets and Brussels Salad
|$16.00
whipped farmer’s cheese, endive, black currant vinaigrette, pecan furikake
|Oysters
|$0.00
citrus mignonette, horseradish cocktail, ordered by the 1⁄2 dozen
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|Popular items
|A2. Fresh Rolls
|$5.00
(2) Cold rolls filled with Chicken, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, carrot and Thai basil, wrapped in rice paper, accompanied with homemade brown sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and Thai style spicy fresh basil sauce.
|A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$4.00
(2) Golden fried crispy vegetable spring rolls served with Station’s Sweet chili sauce.
|N3. Pad Kee Mao*
|$0.00
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
More about Open Eye Cafe
Open Eye Cafe
101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Pour Over: Ecuador COE #9
|$5.00
I had the privilege to lead the Ecuador COE in 2022 and was amazed by the number of high quality of coffees available from the section of the Andes mountain range. we were able to purchase this lot from the COE auction and are excited to share this unique coffee with you while developing a relationship with producer Wilmer Enrique! Flavors of sweet orange/orange blossom, tart berry with a milk caramel creamy body - Scott Conary, Coffee Buyer
|Batch Brewed Coffee
|$3.00
Choose a size 8oz, 12oz, 16oz. Price based on choices selected.
|Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)
|$1.50
16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro
|Forever Roasted Pig
|$23.00
overnight-smoked local pork, Acme mac & cheese, coleslaw
|Acme Smashburger
|$18.00
Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, local tomato, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries
More about Cham Thai
Cham Thai
370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao
|$0.00
Stir-fried flat noodle with chilies, garlic, onion, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves and homemade brown sauce
|Green Curry
|$0.00
spicy green curry mixed with coconut milk, bamboo shoots bell peppers and basil leaves. (Med)
|Fresh Roll
|$5.00
Shrimp, imitation crab meat, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, mint and basil wrapped in rice paper, served with special sauce
More about Carrburritos Taqueria
Carrburritos Taqueria
711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of salsa. You can add a filling and sour cream as well!
|Tostada
|$8.25
Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips. You may add a filling as well.
|Mejor Burrito
|$9.45
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca. You may add a filling. Served with chips and salsa on the side.
More about La Montaña - 370 East Main Street #170
La Montaña - 370 East Main Street #170
370 East Main Street #170, Carrboro
More about Coronato
Coronato
101 Two Hills Drive, Carrboro
More about Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
111 E Main St, Carrboro
More about Mel's Commissary and Catering - 109 west main street
Mel's Commissary and Catering - 109 west main street
109 west main street, Carrboro
|Popular items
|Mels Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Mel's famous chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper, mayo, toasted sourdough
|The Port Jeff
|$14.00
|Broccoli Salad (1\\2)lb
|$4.99
More about Speakeasy
Speakeasy
100 E. Main St. Ste. A and B, Carrboro
More about Wings Over - Chapel Hill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Over - Chapel Hill
313 E Main St, Carrboro
More about Atlas - 118 E Main St
Atlas - 118 E Main St
118 E Main St, Carrboro
More about Orange County Social Club -
Orange County Social Club -
108 East Main Street, Carrboro