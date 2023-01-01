Carrboro restaurants you'll love

I had the privilege to lead the Ecuador COE in 2022 and was amazed by the number of high quality of coffees available from the section of the Andes mountain range. we were able to purchase this lot from the COE auction and are excited to share this unique coffee with you while developing a relationship with producer Wilmer Enrique! Flavors of sweet orange/orange blossom, tart berry with a milk caramel creamy body - Scott Conary, Coffee Buyer

