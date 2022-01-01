Pudding in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve pudding
More about Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas
307 E Main St, Carrboro
|Banana Pudding *Vegan
|$7.00
Banana Pudding, Pepita Crumbles, Cacoa Nibs & a Passionfruit Caramel Drizzle. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
More about Venable Bistro
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|*Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$9.00
Pudding with caramel sauce, poached pear, candied walnuts, Homeland Creamery vanilla ice cream.
|*Coconut Rice Pudding
|$10.00
Himalayan red rice pudding with coconut, vanilla-braised pineapple & Homeland Creamery vanilla ice cream
More about Tandem Restaurant
Tandem Restaurant
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
|Chocolate Pudding Cake
|$13.00
malted meringue, cocoa crumble, coffee ice cream