Risotto in Carrboro

Carrboro restaurants that serve risotto

Tandem Restaurant

200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro

Risotto$16.00
pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam
Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Saffron Risotto$23.00
Saffron, glazed fennel, field peas, melted & fried leeks.
Mosaic Bistro

203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro

Wild Mushroom Risotto$24.00
foraged mushrooms, house-made mushroom reduction, shaved parmesan, evoo, local microgreens (V/GF)
Five-Spiced Duck Breast Risotto$38.00
seared duck breast, three-cheese risotto bianco, spinach, cherry-port demi-glâce (GF)*
