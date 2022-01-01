Risotto in Carrboro
Tandem Restaurant
200 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro
|Risotto
|$16.00
pickled yellow beets, pistachio, parmesan reggiano, brown butter foam
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Saffron Risotto
|$23.00
Saffron, glazed fennel, field peas, melted & fried leeks.
Mosaic Bistro
203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro
|Wild Mushroom Risotto
|$24.00
foraged mushrooms, house-made mushroom reduction, shaved parmesan, evoo, local microgreens (V/GF)
|Five-Spiced Duck Breast Risotto
|$38.00
seared duck breast, three-cheese risotto bianco, spinach, cherry-port demi-glâce (GF)*